India News | Admissions from HS Upto PG Level for Academic Year 2020-21 to Be Free: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that state government has made all admissions from HS upto PG level including medical, engineering, polytechnic for the academic year 2020-21 free.

"Extremely pleased to share GOA has made ALL admissions - from HS upto PG level including medical, engineering, polytechnic for academic year 2020-21 - absolutely free. Under stress due to #COVID19, this shall be big relief to families. All prospectus will be free," Sarma said in a tweet.

"Pleased to share that Govt of Assam has decided to offer regular pay scale along with all other benefits including service upto 60 years to 29701 teachers working under SSA," he said in another tweet.

According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1846 active cases of coronavirus in the state with 547 cured/migrated/discharged and 4 deaths. (ANI)

