Assam: Leopard Lynched on Outskirts of Guwahati; Viral Video Shows Locals Parading Dead Body

Leopard killed by frenzied locals in Guwahati | (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab)

Guwahati, June 8: On the heels of a pregnant elephant's murder in Kerala's Palakkad, a gruesome incident was reported from another end of the country on Sunday. A leopard was lynched by locals on the outskirts of Guwahati, after it ventured into the civilian area in wee hours of the day. After killing the big cat, the locals also paraded its carcass amid cheers from the onlookers. Humanity Blown Off! From Pregnant Elephant and Cow Fed With Explosives to Dog Dragged Behind Bike, Incidents of Animal Cruelty Prove We Deserve 2020.

In the video which went viral, a group of men could be seen holding the big cat using its limbs, after killing it. Reports claimed that the locals subsequently broke the leopard's teeth and then removed its skin.

Locals Kill Leopard In Assam, Cut Off Its Teeth, Nail (Watch Video)

The Assam Police swung into action and identified six among those who violated the law by killing the leopard without the forest department's authorisation. They were arrested and charged under relevant provisions of the law. One among those held by the police is stated to be a minor.

Acting swiftly, @GuwahatiPol arrested 6 people, including a juvenile for the killing of a Leopard that took place today at Katahbari Pahar. Gorchuk PS Case No 315/2020 has been registered and investigation is on to apprehend others involved.@CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/9i6wWLP3tN — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 7, 2020

The forest department officials, while speaking to reporters, said that they received a complaint of leopard entering into civilian area in wee hours of the day, at 5 am. When they reached the spot for rescue, the leopard was found to have fled from the area. It was later learnt that a group of locals followed the leopard into the forest and lynched him.