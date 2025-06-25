Shimla, June 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday advised the administrative officers to adopt a people-centric approach and uphold the values of transparency, efficiency and public welfare while imparting their responsibilities.

Sukhu interacted with a group of administrative officers undergoing foundation course at Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration who met him on Wednesday.

The group included two IAS (Indian Administrative Services) probationers of the 2024 batch and 19 HPAS (Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services) probationers of the 2025 batch. These officers are undergoing training from June 2 to July 11 this year.

Wishing them best for their future assignments, the chief minister emphasised the critical role of administrative officers in delivering effective governance and public services.

Sukhu asked them to have a comprehensive understanding of various welfare schemes to ensure that the benefits reach the deserving sections of society. He said that tourism and hydro power sectors are the mainstay of the state's economy and the state government is committed to promoting both the sectors for sustainable growth.

"I recently visited Shipki La in Kinnaur district near China border to inaugurate border tourism. So far, more than 2,500 people have visited this place. This is a testament to our commitment to promoting the tourism sector, thereby strengthening local economy," he said.

