New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Sakthi Aircraft Industry Private Limited (SAIPL) and the Aero Club of India (ACI) on Tuesday announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to manufacture and supply 200 Diamond DA40 NG trainer aircraft in India.

Under the agreement, ACI will act as the central aggregator, consolidating demand, managing aircraft allocation, and facilitating seamless handovers to FTOs.

SAIPL, in a joint venture with Diamond Aircraft Industry, Austria, will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in India to produce, sustain, and provide comprehensive lifecycle support for the DA40 NG.

Under the agreement, SAIPL will commence deliveries by May 2025, with an initial target of 70 aircraft by the end of 2025, and subsequently scale up to produce 100 aircraft annually.

The collaboration is projected to train 1,000 pilots annually and 10,000 pilots over the next 10 years, equipping them to operate the entire range of commercial aircraft.

With significant investment from SAIPL, the initiative is expected to generate approximately 250 direct and exponentially more indirect jobs, contributing to economic growth and a robust aviation ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering during the event, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, said that the signing of this MoU is a significant milestone in our vision to establish India as a global hub for flight training organizations.

"I see this development as a testament to our growing capabilities in aerospace innovation and manufacturing. It empowers the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By manufacturing these aircraft indigenously, we are not only reducing dependency on imports but also fostering a self-reliant ecosystem for pilot training in India," the Aviation Minister said.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, President of Aero Club of India (ACI), stated, "This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to bolstering India's aviation sector. By ensuring a reliable supply of Diamond DA40 NG aircraft, we are addressing the growing demand for skilled pilots and strengthening our flight training infrastructure."

Vaibhav D, CEO, of Sakthi Aircraft Industries Private Limited (SAIPL), said, "We are proud to join hands with the Aero Club of India to drive India's aviation manufacturing and training capabilities."

He further said that this collaboration underscores our commitment to investing in the future of Indian aviation. (ANI)

