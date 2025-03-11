Delhi, March 11: HCL Group Founder Shiv Nadar has transferred 47 per cent of his stake in HCL Corp and Vama Sundari Investments (Vama Delhi) to his daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, solidifying her control over the USD 12 billion technology conglomerate. With this move, she becomes the majority shareholder of both entities, gaining control over their stakes in HCL Technologies and HCL Infosystems. The stake transfer has also made Roshni Nadar Malhotra, India's richest woman and third-richest Indian, surpassing her father Shiv Nadar, who previously held the spot.

The transfer, executed through gift deeds under a private family arrangement, ensures leadership stability and continuity within the promoter family. Malhotra, who has been the Chairperson of HCL Technologies since 2020, will now oversee all key strategic decisions. With a net worth of USD 35.9 billion, Malhotra now ranks behind Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. Beyond the company, she is actively involved in the Shiv Nadar Foundation, driving educational and philanthropic efforts across India. As she continues to shape HCL’s growth and legacy, let’s take a closer look at who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? Shiv Nadar Gifts 47% of His Stake in HCL Corp and Vama Delhi to Daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra as Part of Strategic Succession Plan.

Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra?

Born in 1982, Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the only child of HCL founder Shiv Nadar and philanthropist Kiran Nadar. Raised in New Delhi, she attended Vasant Valley School before pursuing higher education in the United States. She earned a bachelor's degree in Communications from Northwestern University, specializing in radio, television, and film. Later, she completed her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, focusing on social enterprise management and strategy. Before joining HCL, she briefly worked as a news producer, showcasing her diverse professional interests. HCLTech Salary Hike: Tech Giant Partially Rolls Out Increment for Junior Employees and Top Performers, Mid to Senior Level Staff Await Their Turn, Says Report.

In 2010, she married Shikhar Malhotra, Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare, and the couple has two sons, Armaan and Jahaan. Malhotra took over as Chairperson of HCL Technologies in 2020, becoming the first woman to lead a listed Indian IT company. Beyond business, she is deeply involved in philanthropy, serving as a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which has established premier educational institutions in India. She is also the founder of The Habitats Trust, which focuses on conservation efforts for endangered species. Additionally, she holds key advisory roles at MIT’s School of Engineering, Kellogg School of Management, and The Nature Conservancy.

