Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Two innovations developed by Major Rajprasad RS of the Indian Army including the "Xploder -Kamikaze and IED Disposal remotely operated vehicles" and- Mobile Reactive Munition System" were unveiled at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.

The innovations have been developed in-house by the officer from the 7 Engineer Regiment and have been showcased at India Pavilion to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in the presence of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Also Read | Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Mumbai Reports First GBS Death As BMC-Run Hospital's Ward Attendant Dies of Infection; Teenage Girl With GBS Symptoms Undergoing Treatment.

Giving details of the Xploder unmanned ground vehicle, an Army officer said, "The Xploder UGV is an all-terrain platform capable of multifarious role in combat operations like unmanned recce and surveillance, delivery of explosive payloads, remote disposal of IEDs and can be used in kamikaze role during hideout clearance."

The Xploder is also effective for disaster relief operations.

Also Read | 622 Pages, 23 Chapters, 536 Sections: New Income Tax Bill 2025 Likely To Be Tabled in Parliament by Nirmala Sitharaman on February 13.

The equipment is already being progressed for mass procurement and induction. General Upendra Dwivedi launched the innovation for induction into the Indian Army recently in December 2024.

The Mobile Reactive Munition System (MRMS) is seen as an advancement in the domain of mine warfare, designed for remote deployment via aerial platforms such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or Vehicle-Based Mine Delivery Systems (VBMS).

"Upon deployment, the MRMS employs advanced targeting algorithms to detect enemy assets and mimics the mobility of a spider, allowing it to stealthily navigate toward its target. This mobile anti-tank mine is engineered to manoeuvre beneath armoured vehicles, ensuring effective engagement upon contact, and thereby enhancing the tactical landscape of contemporary warfare. Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL) shall be the explosive partner for the munition," the officer said.

Within a span of just six months, three innovations developed by Major Rajprasad including "Vidyut Rakshak- IoT enabled Generator Monitoring Protection & Control System", "Agniastra- Multi Target Portable Remote Detonation System", and "Xploder- Kamikaze & IED Disposal RoV" have been launched for induction in the Indian Army.

Previously, another innovation named WEDC- Wireless Electronic Detonation System developed by the officer has been inducted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)