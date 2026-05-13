Will Phil Salt Play Against KKR? Is RCB Going To Drop Romario Shepherd?

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare for their high-stakes IPL 2026 encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Raipur today, May 13, significant questions remain regarding the final playing XI. Observations from the team's latest practice sessions suggest potential shifts in the lineup, specifically concerning the availability of Phil Salt and the continued inclusion of Romario Shepherd.

Will Phil Salt play against KKR? Wicketkeeper-batsman Phil Salt appears unlikely to feature in the upcoming match against KKR. Speculation regarding his absence intensified after he was noted as a non-participant in yesterday’s training session. Salt was also not seen in any of the official videos and photographs of the practice session shared by RCB. While the team management has not released a formal update on his injury, the lack of visual evidence and on-field preparation strongly suggests he may not be in the selection frame for the clash against KKR. Krunal Pandya 'Battle Scars': RCB All-Rounder Reveals Physical Toll of Match-Winning Knock Against Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2026: RCB vs KKR

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Will RCB Drop Romario Shepherd?

The composition of the all-rounder slot is also a point of contention. While Romario Shepherd did attend the practice session, his involvement was notably limited. Reports from the ground indicate that although Shepherd was present with the squad, he did not participate in either batting or bowling drills.

This lack of active involvement has led to speculations that the team may be looking to move in a different direction to find better balance in the mid-overs and death-overs phases. Virat Kohli Takes Note Of Urvil Patel’s 13-Ball Fifty; RCB Star’s Reaction Goes Viral Ahead of RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash (Watch Video).

Potential Replacements: Venkatesh Iyer and Jacob Duffy

In contrast to Shepherd's limited activity, Venkatesh Iyer and Jacob Duffy were seen putting in extensive work during the session. Iyer, known for his ability to stabilise the middle order, and Duffy, who provides a specialised pace option, both engaged in rigorous practice routines.

Venkatesh Iyer To Replace Romario Shepherd?

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Given their high level of activity compared to Shepherd, it is increasingly likely that one of these two will be drafted into the starting XI. A selection of Iyer would bolster the domestic batting core, while Duffy would offer a fresh look to the RCB bowling attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).