New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old African national was arrested for allegedly selling heroin in the national capital, police said Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Kassi Francis, a resident of Ivory Coast in Africa, they said.

Also Read | AIMPLB to Publish Law Journal on Sharia Laws and Create Awareness on Minority Issues.

On Saturday, police received information that an African national will come to metro pillar number 894B and was suspected to sell heroin, Dwarka Sector-15, police said.

Police laid a trap and apprehended Francis who came on a scooter. A search was conducted and a polythene bag was found in his pocket, they said.

Also Read | Retail Inflation for Farm, Rural Workers Rise Marginally to 3.92% and 4.09% in July 2021.

When it was opened, 101 gram heroin, worth over Rs 1 crore in international market, was found in it, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)