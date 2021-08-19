Lucknow, Aug 19: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board will soon launch a 'law journal' to dispel misinformation about Sharia laws and to create awareness about legal rights and court judgments on minority issues.

"There is a need for educating people about the aspects of Sharia related to Personal Law. The law journal to be published in English and Urdu will have information on the legal rights of minorities and the various court judgments on minority issues in a simplified manner," the board said.

Doesn't Hold Any View on Taliban's Capture of Afghanistan, Says All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

In its working committee meeting held online recently, the board has decided to launch the journal in both English and Urdu.

It was also decided by members, under the leadership of Maulana Raabey Hasani Nadwi, to launch a campaign for protection of waqf properties in the country.

"Some groups are asking for the present Waqf Act to be scrapped and political moves are also being made around this. We condemn this. A peaceful movement, Tafaffuz-e-Auqaf, will be run in the country by the board to safeguard our waqf properties," the board said.

"Majority of these properties have been encroached upon by Muslims themselves. The campaign will apprise Muslims and waqf mutawwalis against such encroachments and ask them to secure the lands," it further said.

The board also condemned the demolition of Masjid Ghareeb Nawaz in Barabanki by the district administration earlier in May and expressed satisfaction over the board's legal progress on the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).