New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The daily COVID-19 infections in India jumped to 3,205 today after they had gone below the 3,000-mark on Tuesday.

The daily COVID-19 count on Tuesday was 2,568.

Also Read | Samsung Signs $1 Billion 5G Deal With US Network Operator Dish.

On April 27, India reported 2,927 new cases. For five consecutive days thereafter, the daily infections remained above 3,000.

As per today's government data, a total of 3,27,327 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Kane Williamson Returns To Lead New Zealand for Test Series in England.

The active caseload of the country is currently at 19,509. The active cases account for 0.05 per cent of total positive cases.

With 2,802 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries rose to 4,25,44,689. The recovery rate remained stable at 98.74 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate saw a steep rise from 0.61 per cent on Tuesday to 0.98 per cent on Wednesday. The weekly positivity rate also increased to 0.76 per cent from 0.71 per cent on Tuesday.

The country recorded 31 new fatalities due to the infection, taking the total number of deaths to 523,920.

On the vaccination front, 189.48 crore doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)