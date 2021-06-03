New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a surprise interactive session with the students their parents when he joined a virtual session organised by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

During the meeting, Prime Minister heard the issues and concerns of the students and their parents and asked about their opinion about the cancellation of the class 12th examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and Parents thanked the Prime Minister for the cancellation of the class 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam and said it's a good decision.

PM Modi said, "Students of Class 12 always keep thinking of the future. Till June 1, you all must have been preparing for the exams."

During the interaction, a student said, "Sir (PM Modi), you have said that exams should be celebrated as a festival. So, there was no fear in my mind for examinations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with the students also asked them to research and write an essay on India's 75 years of Independence.

On Tuesday, the government decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the class XII board exams of CBSE. The Prime Minister said that the decision on class XII CBSE exams has been taken in the interest of students.

"The decision on Class XII exams was taken after an extensive consultive process. We got several inputs from all over the nation, which were insightful and enabled us to take a student-friendly decision," he said later in a tweet.

Following CBSE, Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board examinations (Class 12) were also cancelled on Tuesday. (ANI)

