The CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 has been cancelled by the Central Government on Tuesday after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 exam has been taken due to the current situation of the nation because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the Indian Express report, soon after the announcement, Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey said a decision would be taken soon; however, most likely it is going to be cancelled as “BJP-ruled states will follow the Prime Minister’s view.”

On the other hand, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said that his state would follow the Centre’s decision on CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2021. Opposition-ruled states such as Rajasthan and Maharashtra said that they would decide and declare about the fate of CBSE Class 12 examinations soon. On Wednesday, during a State Cabinet meeting, Rajasthan will take a call about the exam.

Now, after the cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams 2021, several are confused about how the results will be prepared. However, according to the Indian Express report, the Government said that the results of CBSE Class 12 examinations 2021 will be compiled as per “well-defined objective criteria.” If a student still wants to appear for the examination, the Board will provide an option once the situation becomes better. A 3-point will be devised by CBSE for the students.

Option A: CBSE will conduct the exam in “existing format” at designated examination centres for those who want to appear for the exams. And the marks for minor subjects will be calculated on performance in major subjects. It will be held after few months once the situation becomes conducive.

Option B: Exams for major subjects will be conducted in ‘MCQ essay type question’ format. It will have a shorter duration of 90 minutes. The exam will be held at own schools, instead of designated centres.

Option C: While preparing the results of class 12 students, the average of the last three internal exams will be taken into consideration.

During the meeting held on Tuesday, the Prime Minister stressed about the safety and health of the students. He said that such exams cannot be the reason to put the student’s health at risk in recent times.

