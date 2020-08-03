Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said laxity and complacency were the reasons for the surge in coronavirus cases in the state even though Kerala was lauded for its good work in preventing spread of the infection initially.

"The people should not be complacent in taking precautionary measures against COVID-19. It is important not only to treat the disease, but also to take precautions to prevent it. Earlier we had taken all the necessary precautions. Everyone hailed Kerala for its good work in COVID-19 activities, " said Vijayan while inaugurating a function of upgrading of 102 primary health centres in the state to family health centres through video conferencing as part of the Ardram project.

"But we were careless for a number of reasons. We must remember with guilt that this is the reason we have reached the present state," he said.

The Chief Minister 's remarks come at a time when Kerala's active cases which had once reached to 16 now rose to 11,342 on Sunday evening.

Vijayan said that Kerala should move seriously and with single-mindedness to overcome the present surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"Home quarantine must be strictly adhered to. Physical distance is mandatory. There is no compromise in this regard. Strict action will be taken against those who show negligence. The locals came together to voluntarily donate the required beds and cots to the first-line treatment centres. Such people's participation is necessary to prevent the pandemic," he said.

The Chief Minister said that there are currently 284 Family Health Centres functioning in the state.

"In addition, 102 family primary health care centres were upgraded as Family Health Centres today taking the total Family Health Centres to 386," he added. (ANI)

