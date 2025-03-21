New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party is set to hold its Parliamentary Affairs Committee meeting at its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday.

According to party sources, after AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly election, former Chief Minister and AAP MLA Atishi is being handed over the lead role in the national capital. As the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Atishi will decide on political strategies to counter the BJP-led Delhi government. The strategy for the assembly and major political attacks concerning the Delhi government will be formulated by Atishi. She would take top leadership nod in major decisions.

However, the organisational work of the Delhi unit shall remain under state convenor Gopal Rai. From strengthening, expansion and reshuffles, all such things will be managed by Gopal Rai.

After PAC's approval, the Delhi state unit will witness major restructuring in the coming month.

As per the sources, the AAP will deploy its top leadership for three key states - Punjab, Gujarat and Goa, where the party is in a strong position.

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain will oversee the work of the AAP Punjab Unit. They will deal with the organisational work, and help the state convenor and office bearers in implementing the goals set by the central leadership. Moreover, Sisodia will also look at the implementation of AAP's promises, and delivery of core agendas by the Punjab government. As in-charges, they will act as a bridge between the AAP high command and the Punjab unit.

Both Sisodia and Jain will be seen more active in Punjab in the coming months -- from organisational work to helping the Bhagwant Mann government to create the "Punjab Model" with assistance on health and education sector overhaul strengthening, the sources said.

Gujarat, another key state for the party, has remained an electoral war zone for AAP. In 2022, after winning Punjab, AAP had marched to breach the fortress of the BJP.

Despite legal troubles brewing for AAP in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and his team of leaders in Gujarat registered historic numbers -- nearly 14 per cent vote share and 5 seats in the first assembly polls they fought in the saffron bastion.

However, the architect of the massive organisational expansion in Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak is likely staying away from the state for now. Hence, Gopal Rai and Durgesh Pathak have been given the responsibility of handling the Gujarat affairs, the sources said.

Their mandate could be -- accessing the ground situation, winning the assembly by-poll, and moving towards organisation expansion, especially in areas where AAP couldn't crack the formula in 2022. A major challenge for AAP would be whether to stitch an alliance with Congress or go solo.

While in Goa, AAP has two legislators in the state assembly. It has been consistently holding control over 6-7 per cent vote share in the coastal state.

Sources indicate Saurabh Bharadwaj was hinted at shifting focus to Goa. However, Durgesh Pathak could continue to keep the Goa affairs under his control for now. AAP would be eyeing to replace Congress as the main opposition party. (ANI)

