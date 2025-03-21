Mumbai, March 21: With the Shillong Teer games set to begin on March 21, 2025, participants are eagerly awaiting the results of the popular archery-based lottery game. The Shillong Teer Results will be announced for various rounds, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart for the winning numbers and results of both Round 1 and Round 2. To find the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 21, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Players can also access the Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

The Shillong Teer game, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), remains a cherished tradition in Meghalaya. It takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong and draws numerous players who bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The results of the bets will shape the outcome of the game, which continues to enjoy immense popularity in the region. Keep an eye on the results today, as they are eagerly awaited by countless participants across Meghalaya.

Shillong Teer Result on March 21, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on March 21, 2025, participants can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results for both Round 1 and Round 2 will be announced after 10:30 AM for the morning game and by the evening for the night game. The official results are generally declared shortly after each round ends, so participants can easily access the numbers for today.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 89

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 80

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, primarily in Shillong and surrounding areas. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and involves participants betting on numbers from 0 to 99. Archers shoot arrows at a target, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. The game is played in two rounds, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM and the second round taking place in the evening.

Shillong Teer is played Monday through Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The game is legal in Meghalaya and regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, making it one of the few government-approved lottery games in India.