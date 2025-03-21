Kolkata, March 21: Will the Kolkata Fatafat Result of March 21, 2025, be in your favour today? The much-awaited Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) is set to be declared today, giving lottery enthusiasts another chance to check the winning numbers and result chart. The results will be announced progressively throughout the day, with multiple rounds conducted every 90 minutes. To stay updated on the latest outcomes, participants can visit websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in or find the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of March 21 below.

Kolkata Fatafat, a Satta Matka-type lottery game, continues to captivate participants throughout the week. Played across multiple rounds or "Bazis", this fast-paced game is managed by local authorities and has grown in popularity within West Bengal. The Kolkata FF Result for each round is announced every 90 minutes, starting from 10 AM, and the last round ends at 8:30 PM. Whether you're a seasoned player or a first-time participant, the Kolkata FF result offers a thrilling experience. Be sure to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart and winning numbers for today’s draw on the aforementioned websites or scroll below to view them. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 21, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 134 - - - 8 - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

To participate in Kolkata Fatafat, players must place bets on specific numbers in multiple rounds throughout the day. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF requires participants to predict passing record numbers, which adds an extra layer of skill and strategy to the game. The results are announced at regular intervals, and the game operates exclusively in Kolkata, West Bengal, where lotteries are legal. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Other states in India where lotteries are legal include Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. Players can also find YouTube tutorials to guide them on how to better understand and play Kolkata Fatafat. Despite its popularity, LatestLY advises caution when participating in such games, as they carry financial risks and potential legal repercussions.

