India News | After Telangana Police Stop Them on Way to Dummegudem Site, Cong Leaders Sleep on Road, Detained

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 07:16 AM IST
India News | After Telangana Police Stop Them on Way to Dummegudem Site, Cong Leaders Sleep on Road, Detained

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and other party leaders on Friday night resorted to sleeping on the road in the rain after police prevented them from proceeding on their way to Dummegudem project site.

Rao along with Ramulu Naik, former MLC and other Congress leaders were on their way to the Dummegudem project site which they planned to reach this morning when police halted their progress.

Also Read | IMA Passing Out Parade Spring Term 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Military Academy's POP on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army.

Speaking to ANI over phone Hanumanth Rao said: "We were going to visit the Dummegudem project and had begun our journey at night so that we could reach by June 13 early morning. However, Kothagudem Police stopped us and did not allow us to move anywhere. They neither arrested us. We were only five members here and yet they detained us for the last two hours. We got drenched in the rain and after two hours now we are being shifted to Kothagudem Town 1 Police Station."

The visit by Rao and others were part of the Telangana Congress leaders planned visits on June 13 to sites of projects to inspect projects initiated by the previous Congress regime on the Godavari river. (ANI)

Also Read | Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

