IMA Passing Out Parade Spring Term 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Military Academy's POP on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 05:45 AM IST
IMA Passing Out Parade Spring Term 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Military Academy's POP on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army
IMA GC's during Commandant's Parade (Photo Credits: IMA)

45Dehradun, June 13: The Indian Military Academy’s (IMA’s) Passing Out Parade (POP) will take place on June 13. The IMA POP Spring Term 2020 will be held at the historic Chetwode Drill Square of the academy and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be the reviewing officer. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, parents and guardians of the gentlemen cadets will not be able to attend the IMA POP Spring Term 2020. The entire POP will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Indian Army –ADGPI and DD News. IMA Passing Out Parade 2019: 306 GCs Commissioned Into Indian Army, 71 Foreign Cadets Pass Out From Indian Military Academy.

The POP will be live telecast from 6 am onwards. In this POP, 333 GCs will be commissioned into the Indian Army, while 90 GCs from the friendly foreign countries will also join their respective armies. GCs will maintain social distancing during the parade. The training of the GCs in the academy was stalled for some time after the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by the Centre in March. Outdoor activities were stopped, but GCs attended the online classes during this period. Identical Twins Commissioned Into Indian Army After Passing Out From Indian Military Academy.

Live Streaming of IMA POP on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army:

Live Streaming of IMA POP on DD News:

IMA PRO Lt Col Amit Dagar told LatestLY, “The protocols issued by the government of India and the Ministry of Health-related to COVID-19 has been followed from the very beginning in the campus. Initially, as per the lockdown did stall. However, as the advisories came out, social distancing and physical distancing was maintained.” He added that the training schedule was modified and wear a mask was made mandatory in the academy. GCs will also wear a mask during the POP.

On June 11, the Commandant’s Parade for Spring Term 2020 was held at the Chetwode Hall. The Commandant’s Parade marked the culmination of training of 333 Indian and 90 Gentlemen Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries. Owing to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, only the IMA staff and other the trainees witnessed the impressive parade. Social distancing was also followed during the parade.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

