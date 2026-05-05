India News | AGP to Hold Legislature Party Meeting After BJP's Victory in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 5 (ANI): Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Tuesday announced that the party will convene a meeting of its newly elected legislature. The legislative party meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow (May 6).

The decision comes in the wake of the BJP's victory in the Assam assembly elections.

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Ahead of the scheduled meeting, Bora asserted that the electorate had voted in favour of the state's development under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"That is also expected. I told you earlier that we are expecting more seats this time. We won in nine seats in the last assembly poll, but this time we have won in 10 seats. The people have voted in favour of the development of the state under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. We are holding the first legislative party meeting tomorrow," Bora told ANI.

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Commenting on the BJP's performance in West Bengal, where the party secured 207 seats, Bora asserted that the results reflect people's loss of faith in Mamata Banerjee's leadership. He added that the incoming government will address all major issues in the state.

"The way, most of the chief ministers of the NDA government came and campaigned for the NDA. People have actually, people have lost faith in Mamata Banerjee. The next government will take up all the major issues," added Bora.

The BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has secured 207 seats out of 294 seats in West Bengal, and the TMC won 80 seats.

In Assam, BJP secured 82 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 64 by 18 seats, with its regional allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), each winning 10 seats. While the Congress, despite its alliance with five other parties, could only manage 19 seats.

Following the BJP's win in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the people of the state for delivering a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA, asserting that the result reflects public confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's development agenda.

Speaking to ANI here, Sarma said, "I thank the people of Assam. We are very grateful for the confidence you have shown in the Prime Minister. To ensure that the Ganga of development continues to flow in Assam, the Government of India and the Government of Assam will work as a double government." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)