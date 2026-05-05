SRM JEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Out: Check Rank, Counselling Details Here

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The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the Phase 1 results of the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2026 today at 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their All India Rank through the official admission portal using their login credentials.

The result declaration follows the completion of Phase 1 exams held between April 24 and April 29, 2026. The institute releases results separately after each phase, allowing students multiple opportunities to improve their performance across attempts. VITEEE 2026 Result Date: When Will VIT Entrance Exam Results Be Announced and How To Check Rank Card.

How to Check SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:

Visit the official SRMIST admission portal

Click on the SRMJEEE 2026 result link

Log in using application number and date of birth

View and download the rank card

The rank card will display the candidate’s All India Rank, which will be used for counselling and seat allocation.

Counselling and Admission Process

Admission to various campuses of SRM Institute of Science and Technology is based on the All India Rank secured in SRMJEEE. Seats are allotted depending on rank, course preference, and availability.

Selected candidates must participate in counselling, which includes choice filling, document verification, and final admission procedures. Students are advised to download and retain their rank cards for future use. CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date: When Will It Be Declared and How To Download Marksheet?

Upcoming Phases and Important Dates

SRMJEEE 2026 will be conducted in multiple phases. Candidates who wish to reappear or apply for the next phases must submit fresh applications.

Phase 2:

Last Date to Apply: June 4, 2026

Exam Dates: June 10 to 15, 2026

Phase 3:

Last Date to Apply: June 30, 2026

Exam Dates: July 4 to 5, 2026

SRMJEEE is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to engineering programs across SRM Group institutions. These include campuses in Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, Ghaziabad, Amaravati, Sonepat, and Sikkim. Candidates are allotted campuses and courses based on their rank and preferences submitted during counselling.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).