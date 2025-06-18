New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Agra Rail Division has undertaken a review of the postings of some of its employees after the workers' union flagged various irregularities in the transfer and appointment of supervisors.

"We have received two written complaints from the North Central Railway Men's Union (NCRMU). While the one is related to the appointment of supervisors, the other one is with regard to the unofficial transfer of an employee from one station to another," Kuldeep Meena, Senior Divisional Operation Manager (DOM) (Coordination), Agra Division, said.

"All these postings were done before I joined as Sr DOM (Coordination), so we need to review and find out whether the concern of the Union is valid and if so, the reason why the previous dispensation allowed it," he further said.

The NCRMU has alleged that a pointsman, officially posted at Sholaka railway station, has been employed for the personal work of the Sr DOM (Coordination) at the Agra Cant station.

"The pointsman has been allotted a residence near Agra Cant against the Railways' residence allotment norms and employed at Sr DOM's house for his personal work," Sukesh Kumar Yadav, divisional secretary, NCRMU, said.

"We demand a probe as to how this allotment was done and why the said employee is not reporting to his station superintendent at Sholaka," Yadav said.

Dismissing the allegations, Meena said, "The pointsman has been employed in the control office before my tenure as Sr DOM (Coordination) began from May 7, 2025."

Yadav, in another letter addressed to the divisional railway manager (DRM), Agra alleged that many traffic inspectors and station superintendents have not been transferred for years in violation of the Railways' rotational transfer policy.

"In many cases, junior grade pay employees have been given supervisory roles, causing discontentment among the senior workers. We have demanded that the DRM should implement the rotational policy in the division so that personal favour should not come in the way of appointments," Yadav said.

"DRM (Agra) Tej Prakash Aggarwal is aware of all these issues as he has been in the division for the past two years and we have personally intimated him about all that several times, however, he didn't take any action," he added.

When contacted, Aggarwal refused to respond to the allegations.

