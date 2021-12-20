Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20: The Ghatiya Azam Khan Road in Agra was on Sunday formally renamed 'Shri Ashok Singhal Marg', after former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal.

Agra mayor Naveen Jain, who was the chief guest at the occasion, said, "It is part of the process to change the names of places that are reminiscent of periods of slavery and it will continue."

Also Read | Vivo Y55s 5G Smartphone With Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched; Price & Specifications.

According to Jain, the decision to rename the road was taken to honour Singhal who had been born in a house located on Ghatiya Azam Khan Road.

Earlier on November 26, Agra's Mughal Road was rechristened as Maharaja Agrasen Marg. (ANI)

Also Read | iQoo Neo 5 SE To Be Launched in China on December 20, 2021; Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)