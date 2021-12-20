Vivo Y55s 5G smartphone was recently launched in the Chinese market. The new 5G handset is the brand's latest addition to the popular Y-series. The key highlights of the phone are MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 50MP dual rear camera, an 8MP selfie camera, 6000mAh battery, 128GB of storage, Android 11 OS, and more. Vivo V23 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected on January 4, 2022.

The new Vivo Y55s 5G is priced at CNY 1,699 (around Rs 20,200). The handset comes in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Pink. Though the smartphone is listed on the company's website, there is no word regarding its availability.

Vivo Y55s (Photo Credits: Vivo)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y55s smartphone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photography, the Vivo Y55s 5G smartphone gets a dual rear camera module. It comprises a 50MP primary shooter along with a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera positioned under a waterdrop-style notch. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

