New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Arjun Munda integrated the e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) mobile app with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) and FPO (Farmer Producer Organization) Inspection mobile app.

"A new chapter is being added today. Through e-NAM (National Agriculture Market), it has been established that sellers and buyers get digital benefits. Now, with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), being connected with FPO, it is to be ensured that the produce of farmers reaches the people at their homes," Munda said, speaking to ANI on Friday.

Highlighting the benefit of the new digital initiatives, the Agriculture Minister said, "With the development of these two apps, farmers will get a new market and will get better prices for their produce."

Munda said that through this initiative, farmers will be able to make their produce accessible to people.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are able to connect with farmers and ensuring that their produce is better accessible to people," he said.

Munda also posted on 'X' that currently e-NAM has been implemented in 1389 regulated wholesale markets in 23 states and 4 union territories.

"Farmers' income is increasing on e-NAM due to competitive bidding of farmers' produce and sellers also receive timely online payments. Since the entire process of e-NAM is online, it is completely transparent. So far, more than 1.77 crore farmers and more than 2.55 lakh traders have been registered on the e-NAM portal, which was started in 2016," the Agriculture Minister posted on 'X'.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an initiative aiming at promoting open networks for all aspects of exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks, a press release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

ONDC is to be based on open-sourced methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform, it added.

ONDC is expected to make e-Commerce more inclusive and accessible for consumers. Consumers can potentially discover any seller, product or service by using any compatible application or platform, thus increasing freedom of choice for consumers.

It will enable the consumers to match demand with the nearest available supply. This would also give consumers the liberty to choose their preferred local businesses. Thus, ONDC would standardize operations, promote inclusion of local suppliers, drive efficiencies in logistics and lead to enhancement of value for consumers. (ANI)

