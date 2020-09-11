New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought prosecution sanction against former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and then defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma and four Indian Air Force (IAF) staff members in connection with AgustaWestland case from the Ministry of Defence, sources said.

The AgustaWestland case pertains to alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary Agusta Westland.

The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal. (ANI)

