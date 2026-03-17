Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 17 (ANI): In another major jolt to the Congress after Bhupen Borah, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Vice-president Navajyoti Talukdar on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

In his resignation letter sent to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Talukdar said, "This decision follows prolonged dissatisfaction with the functioning, lack of coordination, and failure in addressing concerns despite repeated efforts from my side. Continuing under such circumstances is neither acceptable nor productive."

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"I, Navajyoti Talukdar, hereby resign from the post of Vice President, AICC Member, and from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," Navajyoti Talukdar said in his resignation letter.

He further stated, "Treat this as my final communication on the matter. I expect my resignation to be acknowledged and all my responsibilities to be terminated without delay."

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Earlier in February, the former president of APCC, Bhupen Kumar Borah, quit the Congress party and joined the BJP.

Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in the State will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.

The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP was the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and communist parties. The alliance fought against the BJP-led NDA and won 16 of 126 seats.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP put up a strong show and won 60 seats, and the Congress secured 26 seats. The AIDUF won 13 seats. The voter turnout for the 126 state assembly constituencies was high at 83.9 per cent. As many as 199,47, 690 voters exercised their franchise in these elections. (ANI)

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