Kanpur, March 17: In a shocking cyber fraud case, a retired teacher from the Chakeri area of Kanpur was duped of INR 1.57 crore in an elaborate scam involving impersonators posing as global icons like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. Authorities have so far managed to freeze INR 30.42 lakh as investigations continue.

The victim was first contacted in January 2025 on social media by a fraudster posing as Zuckerberg, who gradually built trust and proposed setting up a school in Kanpur. Under the pretext of processing fees and investment costs, the victim began transferring large sums of money. Tinder Dating Scam in Mumbai: 10 Friends Conduct Sting Operation, Bust Fraud Operating at Heaven Terrace 72 Cafe in Andheri; 8 Arrested.

Over the next 13 months, the scam escalated with multiple fake identities, including a person claiming to be American singer Josh Turner and associates linked to Elon Musk. The fraudsters introduced a fake entity named “Miracle Givers,” claiming to ship large cash packages via courier, demanding additional payments for customs and logistics. Bengaluru Online Scam: Man Loses INR 56,000 After Downloading ‘Free Movie’ APK on WhatsApp.

When doubts arose, a man posing as a Delhi-based lawyer convinced the victim her funds had been recovered and invested through a fake trading platform. She was shown a balance of over INR 2.23 crore but was asked to pay more fees to access it.

Police say the case highlights rising cyber fraud using celebrity impersonation, urging citizens to verify identities before making financial transactions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Amar Ujala), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).