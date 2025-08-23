Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 23 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Crime Branch busted a Syrian gang who were posing as Gaza victims and extorting money from the mosques, the police said.

The crime branch officials have arrested a Syrian national, namely Ali Meghat Alzahar, who had come to India on a tourist visa.

As per the crime branch, during the interrogation, it was revealed that the extorted money led to luxurious lives of the Syrian gang and following police action, three aids of the accused are missing.

The crime branch said that such activities are a serious threat to the internal security of the country. They are violating visa rules and are involved in suspicious activities.

An investigation is underway to find out for what purpose the collected money was being used. The case is being investigated by state and central agencies, the crime branch said.

The Syrian national has been detained and blacklisted. The procedure to deport him is underway.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

