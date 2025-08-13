New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday that disciplinary action has been initiated against nine officials of Tihar Jail in connection with an alleged extortion racket involving both staff and inmates.

The Delhi government's counsel told a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela that all nine officials have been suspended, transferred from Jail No 1, and are now facing proceedings under the Central Civil Services (CCS) rules.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Again Threatens Polls 'Boycott', Says Election Commission Helping BJP (Watch Video).

"We will submit our report within two months," the counsel assured. The court, while recording the submissions, urged that disciplinary rules be followed strictly in accordance with the law and granted eight weeks to both the Delhi government and the CBI to file a status report, setting the next hearing for October 28.

The matter arises from a petition highlighting illegalities and misconduct within Tihar Jail.

Also Read | Cloudburst Caught on Camera in Uttarakhand? AI-Generated Video Circulated With Fake Claim, Reveals Fact Check.

On Monday, the High Court had expressed strong concern over the alleged racket, remarking that it was unacceptable for certain inmates to enjoy undue privileges while basic needs were denied to others. It directed the CBI to register an FIR and investigate, after examining its preliminary enquiry (PE) report, which pointed to collusion between inmates and jail staff in illegal activities.

The case was initiated on a plea by businessman Mohit Kumar Goyal, who was arrested in a cheating case and later released on bail. Goyal alleged that an organised extortion network was operating inside Tihar. Following his claims, the court in September 2024 ordered a jail inspection. The inspecting judge's April 7 report revealed misuse of the prison's landline for extortion calls and flagged serious irregularities involving prison authorities.

Acting on the findings, the court on May 2 directed the CBI to begin a PE and instructed the Delhi government to identify and act against officials aiding the racket, a process that has now led to the current suspensions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)