Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations in Ahmedabad on Friday. On the occasion of 148th Rath Yatra, the Gujarat CM pulled the chariot at the Shree Jagannathji Mandir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah early today offered prayers at the Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple and performed the Mangala Aarti.

Taking to his official 'X' handle, Amit Shah reflected on his "divine and extraordinary experience" and shared visuals while performing the "mangala aarti" at the 400-year-old Jagannath Temple.

"On the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra, participating in the Mangla Aarti at Shri Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad, is in itself a divine and extraordinary experience. Today, I joined the Mangla Aarti of Mahaprabhu and offered my prayers. May Mahaprabhu continue to bestow His blessings on all", Amit Shah's 'X' post read.

The Union Home Minster extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra, describing the festival as a "unique confluence of faith and devotion".

"Hail Jagannath! Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Ji is a unique confluence of faith and devotion, which teaches us that moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage is at the core of our being. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Veer Balabhadra, and Mata Subhadra for the welfare and progress of all," Shah posted on X.

Shah highlighted the significance of the Rath Yatra, stating that it embodies the essence of moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage.

During the festival in Puri, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra -- to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to the Jagannath Temple. (ANI)

