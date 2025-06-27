New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended her warm greetings to the devotees of Lord Jagannath in India and abroad on the occasion of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra. "On the occasion of the sacred Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the devotees of Lord Jagannath residing in India and abroad. By witnessing Lord Balabhadra, Lord Shri Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Chakraraj Sudarshan on the chariot, millions of devotees experience divine bliss," the President wrote in a post on X in Odia.

In her message, she prayed for global peace, friendship, and harmony. "The human-like divine play of the deities is the speciality of the Rath Yatra. On this auspicious occasion, my prayer to the Lord is that peace, friendship, and harmony prevail throughout the world," she added. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion, describing the festival as a "unique confluence of faith and devotion". Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Amit Shah Offers Prayers at Ahmedabad’s Shri Jagannathji Temple, to Attend Key Meetings Later Today (See Pics).

In a post on X, Shah highlighted the significance of the Rath Yatra, stating that it embodies the essence of moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage. "Hail Jagannath! Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Ji is a unique confluence of faith and devotion, which teaches us that moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage is at the core of our being. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Veer Balabhadra, and Mata Subhadra for the welfare and progress of all," Shah posted on X. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

President Murmu Extends Greetings on Jagannath Yatra

ପବିତ୍ର ରଥଯାତ୍ରା ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ମୁଁ ଦେଶ-ବିଦେଶରେ ରହୁଥିବା ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଭକ୍ତଗଣଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି । ରଥ ଉପରେ ବିଜେ ବଡ଼ଠାକୁର ବଳଭଦ୍ର, ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥ, ଦେବୀ ସୁଭଦ୍ରା ଓ ଚକ୍ରରାଜ ସୁଦର୍ଶନଙ୍କୁ ଦର୍ଶନ କରି ଲକ୍ଷ ଲକ୍ଷ ଭକ୍ତ ଦିବ୍ୟ ଅନୁଭୂତି ଲାଭ କରିଥାନ୍ତି । ଶ୍ରୀଜୀଉମାନଙ୍କ ମାନବୀୟ ଲୀଳା ହିଁ… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended a heartfelt welcome to devotees on the occasion of the annual Rath Yatra, urging them to participate with utmost faith and devotion. During the festival, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra -- to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week before returning to the Jagannath Temple. The Rath Yatra ceremony is expected to attract a large crowd, making traffic management a key issue.

