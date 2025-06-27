Chandigarh, June 27: The mother of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and another person accompanying her died after being shot at by unidentified bike-borne people in Punjab's Batala, police said on Friday. Harjit Kaur was critically injured after the incident on Thursday late evening and was referred to a hospital in Amritsar, but she succumbed to the bullet injuries, a senior police official from Batala said over the phone. The incident took place on Qadian road which falls under the Civil Lines area.

Two Shooters Opened Fire on a Scorpio

Breaking : Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother shot dead in a firing incident in Batala. Two shooters opened fire on a Scorpio car driver Karanvir Singh died on the spot, while Bhagwanpuria’s mother succumbed to injuries on the way to Amritsar hospital. pic.twitter.com/H7idu64jCN — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 27, 2025

"Unidentified bike-borne persons opened fire at them when Harjit Kaur and another person Karanvir Singh were in the car," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Batala, Paramveer Singh said. The DSP said Karanvir was declared dead at the Batala Civil hospital. The attackers fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab them, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)