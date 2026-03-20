New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Patiala House Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Manish Sharma in the AI summit protest case. He is directed to join the investigation tomorrow.

In case of his arrest, Delhi police will give him a 7-day notice, the court said.

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He sought anticipatory bail in the AI Summit protest case. He is alleged key conspirator of the protest carried out at AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amit Bansal allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Manish Sharma.

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Additional Solicitor General (ASG) DP Singh alongwith Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastav and Prashant Prakash, appeared for Delhi Police.

While opposing the bail plea, ASG DP Singh argued that Manish Sharma is the Incharge of the Indian Youth Congress. He is the key conspirator who had a meeting with other co-accused persons. This protest, which brought bad name to the country, was organised in the presence of Foreign dignitaries.

ASG D P Singh AI summit was for the signing of a declaration by more than 100 countries, including the EU, on AI.

ASG had submitted that in this case, there was a restriction as foreign dignitaries were present during the Summit. He further submitted that there are 3 conditions under which protests can be organised with permission, at a designated place, and only a peaceful protest can be carried.

It was also submitted that protest cannot be carried out where restriction is imposed.

Protests are not new in the country. They are organised where restriction is not imposed, ASG argued. They were organised at a designated place where a restriction is not imposed.

It was further submitted that a recce was carried out on February 16, 17, 18 and a protest was carried out on February 20.

ASG also referred to CCTV footage of a restaurant where 4 Accused were doing meeting. Manish Sharma called Siddharth Avdhoot.

"There is a Conspiracy of disrespecting and maligning the country," ASG said. He also submitted that the custody of Manish Sharma was required, as the other Accused persons mentioned his name in their statements.

There were 16 people at the spot, 12 people were protesting, and 4 were doing photography. Police had arrested 4 people from the spot, ASG Submitted.

Manish Sharma had a meeting with the accused persons, he added.

ASG further submitted that custodial interrogation of Manish Sharma is required to confront him with the material collected during the investigation and to unearth the larger Conspiracy. He is the key conspirator.

He also submitted that protests are not allowed at the place and the route where foreign dignitaries are passing through.

There is also an order of the court that a protest cannot be carried out at any other place except Jantar Mantar.

Senior advocates Rebecca John and Tanvir Ahmed Mir alongwith Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, argued for Manish Sharma. She submitted that Manish Sharma was not present at the spot.

She argued that if a scuffle took place, it is not my (Manish) responsibility. Manish was not a member of an Unlawful assembly. Violation of the prohibitory order is a bailable offence.

Senior advocate questions whether an offence of promoting enmity between communities is not attracted in this case. Where is the enmity between communities? Nothing happened even after the protest, she submitted.

She further submitted that a protest even beyond the designated area is not an offence. What is the offence, we need to look with a sense of balance, we can expect at least this from the Police, counsel for the accused argued.

Senior advocate Further argued that the arrest should be last recourse as it brings disrespect, humiliation to the arrested. She also argued that this case doesn't corroborate the allegations levelled, senior advocate John argued.

During the Summit, Galgotia University did something which brought a bad name to India. Have the police registered a case against Galgotia? It was asked to leave the event. The government of China said that it was their robot. Had the Delhi police registered any case against Galgotia?

In rebuttal arguements, ASG D P Singh submitted that Manish Sharma is the key conspirator and he is responsible for the consequences of what happened at the Protest. There are injuries to three public servants. Accsued were persons were part of an unlawful assembly.

Advocate Amrish Ranjan, Nagendra Kumar and Rahul Mishra appeared for Rajeev Kumar. It was submitted that he is a media consultant and he went to the Summit as a participant in his personal capacity. He is ready to join the investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)