New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): AIIMS Delhi inaugurated a state-of-the-art 'Da Vinci Surgical Robot' for training in its Skills, E-Learning and Telemedicine Facility (SET) on Thursday. The robot, provided by Intuitive Surgicals under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), opens up a new opportunity for training in robotic-assisted surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi.

With the installation of this robot, AIIMS New Delhi is now the only institution in the country to have two different surgical robots specifically for training purposes. A 'Hugo' training robot, provided by Medtronics, already existed in the SET facility.

The SET facility is used by a large number of trainees and faculty, both from within AIIMS and other institutions. It allows access to state-of-the-art training facilities, utilising manikins, simulators, and trainers. Students, nurses, residents, healthcare professionals, and faculty can learn and practice in stress-free, supervised sessions.

Installation of the da Vinci robot at the SET facility increases these opportunities, and it will equip surgeons and care teams with the skills and technology training necessary to perform robotic-assisted surgery across core specialities, including urology, gynaecology, general surgery, surgical oncology, head and neck surgery, and more.

This collaboration is expected to play a key role in advancing the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery in India by offering high-quality training in a government institution.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, said, "With this training centre, AIIMS Delhi is reinforcing its leadership in advancing surgical education and innovation. The demand for precision-driven technologies, like robotic-assisted surgery, is growing in India. By equipping surgeons to perform surgeries on advanced robotic technologies, this centre will help improve surgical precision, reduce recovery times, and elevate patient care across the country." He also stated that in the past, surgeons had to travel abroad and pay large sums of money to acquire such training, which could now be provided within the institution."

Mr. Rohitt Mahajan, Vice President and General Manager, Intuitive India, is committed to providing all necessary support to ensure the full utilization of this system.

Dr. Amlesh Seth, Professor and Head, Dept of Urology, AIIMS Delhi, said, "Robotic surgery has transformed the way we perform surgeries by enhancing precision, control, and visibility. This training centre will allow experienced surgeons at AIIMS to mentor and guide the next generation of robotic surgeons, ensuring they are equipped with the right skills and confidence to advance surgical excellence across the country. This will also help residents gain early exposure to advanced minimally invasive techniques, practice in a safe and controlled environment, and build confidence before entering independent practice. This strengthens their foundation in precision surgery and enhances patient safety."

This is the first installation of Intuitive Surgical's advanced Da Vinci system for training at a government medical college in India. (ANI)

