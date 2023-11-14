New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) AIIMS-Delhi has decided to provide insulin for free to poor patients suffering from diabetes from Tuesday to mark World Diabetes Day.

Patients prescribed insulin from any AIIMS out-patient department will be provided free insulin vials, said Dr Rima Dada, the professor in-charge of AIIMS' media cell.

AIIMS has opened two new counters at Amrit Pharmacy in front of the New Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur OPD for the purpose.

These counters will function from 9 am to 5 pm. The counters will also provide written instruction in Hindi and English that will be distributed to the patients for safe transport and storage of the vials, Dada said.

For patients likely to travel long distances, frozen ice packs will be provided to safely transport the vials at the recommended temperature.

The prescribing physician will mention that the vials are to be provided to a patient and the centre will distribute those. To begin with, insulin vials will be issued for a treatment duration of one month that may be increased to two-three months in the future.

