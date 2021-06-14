By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The screening of children aged 6 to 12 years for the clinical trials of indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is scheduled to start from Tuesday.

According to sources, the recruitment for clinical trials of Covaxin among those aged 12 to 18 years is over. They have been given a single dose of vaccine.

After the recruitment of 6-12 yr old children AIIMS Delhi will be conducting trials for the age group 2-6 yr old. The trails are taking place at 525 centres.

AIIMS Patna, Mysore Medical College and Reaserch Institute in Karnataka have also been selected to conduct clinical trials on children.

"We have started recruitment for children aged 6-12 years. Recruitments for clinical trails on children aged 12-18 years is over. They will be kept under observation." said Prabhat Kumar Singh, Director, AIIMS, Patna. (ANI)

