New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): A 25-year-old junior resident doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly jumped off the 10th floor of AIIMS hostel on Friday, said Delhi Police.

The patient is admitted to AIIMS and his condition is very critical, Delhi Police informed.

Further details are awaited.

On July 5, a journalist succumbed to his injuries after jumping off the fourth floor of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC).An AIIMS press release said that the 37-year-old journalist was admitted to JPNATC on June 24 with COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had expressed condolences over the death of the journalist and ordered an inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

