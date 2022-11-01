Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 1 (ANI): As Chhattisgarh hosts the National Tribal dance festival in Raipur, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the aim of such event is to promote the financial progress of tribal people and also to promote the culture.

"The aim behind the National tribal dance festival is that tribals from different parts of the country gather here together. We've been doing this for the last 3 yrs. Such festivals help them in progressing financially and promote tribal culture," Baghel told ANI

During the event, Baghel also mentioned that the solidarity and unity of the world would prevail if efforts are made to preserve traditional values and protect the rights of the tribals across the world.

"The objective of this festival is to protect the age-old traditions and rights of tribals and promote it across the world," he said addressing the inaugural ceremony of the third National Tribal Dance Festival and Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava held at Science College ground here.

The chief minister said that the wrong concept of development has become a threat to nature. Besides, it has also posed a threat to the rights of tribals.

"The changing times have brought a change in people's lifestyles. Today, the modern way of thinking has become an enemy of our nature," he said.

Baghel inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp and playing the tribal instrument, Nagada. While welcoming the dancers and foreign guests from all the states, the Chief Minister congratulated the state's people on State Foundation Day and the third National Tribal Dance Festival.

Artists from 28 states and 7 union territories of the country including 10 countries Mozambique, Togo, Egypt, Mongolia, Indonesia, Russia, New Zealand, Serbia, Rwanda and Maldives mesmerized the audience by showing glimpses of tribal dance. Around 1500 domestic and foreign artists are participating in this event.

On the occasion of the National Tribal Dance Festival, the Chief Minister released postal stamps and envelopes issued by the Postal Department and several table books of the National Tribal Dance Festival for the year 2021. In the program, tribal dancers from Mozambique, Russia and Mongolia presented beautiful dance in their own distinctive style.

The chief minister said that the National Tribal Dance Festival has given a great opportunity to tribals across the world to share each other's thoughts and experiences. He said that there is a great similarity in instruments, rhythm and feel of every tribal dance form, which proves that there is a special bond that unites all of them.

He informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been reached between the State Government and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi to provide an opportunity and platform to the tribal artists of Chhattisgarh to perform abroad, which will increase the scope for the spread and exchange of tribal culture.

Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Dr Charandas Mahant, who presided over the program, said that the National Tribal Dance Festival is being organized with the aim of giving more respect to the tribals. He said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state government is working very well for the progress of Chhattisgarh, Chhattisgarhiya and Chhattisgarhi.

Chhattisgarh Tourism and Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said that in the last four years, the State Government has been moving ahead with the resolve of Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh. It is working to preserve and promote its culture and tradition.

Chhattisgarh Culture Minister Amarjit Bhagat said that by organizing the National Tribal Dance Festival, the honour of the tribals has increased.

Ministers of various departments, Parliament Secretaries, MLAs, the President of the Corporation Board, Egypt's Councilor Image, Togo Councilor Maza, Haryana's Principal Secretary Culture D. Suresh and many public representatives and citizens were present in the program. (ANI)

