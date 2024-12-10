Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday encouraged influencers and YouTubers from Thailand to visit the state in large numbers to foster 'People to People Connect,' helping the people of India and Gujarat gain a deeper understanding of the region's rich Buddhist heritage.

This came after a delegation from the 4th Dhammayatra met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today in Gandhinagar during their ongoing visit to India.

The Mekong-Ganga Dhamma Yatra, which began in Bangkok, Thailand, is visiting India from December 2 to 10.

According to an official release, the Yatra has been organized to let the people of Thailand convey their gratitude to India for the gift of Buddhism and to thank the Government of India, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for sending the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his two chief disciples, 'Arahant Sariputta' and 'Moggallana', to Thailand.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, reflecting the Buddhist principles of peace, harmony, and goodwill, invited the delegation to offer a group peace prayer during their meeting.

The CM also reminisced about the International Buddhist Conference organized by PM Modi in 2009, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, which was attended by His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

During the journey, the delegation visited important sites in Gujarat along the Buddhist circuit, including Vadnagar, Dev Ni Mori, and Vadodara. In Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Modi, they visited the Monastery and Prerna School before meeting CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

Dr Supachai Viraphuchong, head of the delegation, informed the Chief Minister that the Yatra aims to deepen the cultural and spiritual ties between the Mekong and Ganga civilisations. It also aims to promote the teachings of Buddhism globally, raise awareness about the environment, and foster peace.

As per the release, in the presence of the Chief Minister, an MOU was also signed between Gujarat Tourism Corporation and Bodhgaya Vijayalaya-980 Institute. The agreement focuses on mutual cooperation for the conservation, promotion, and development of both tangible and intangible Buddhist heritages in Gujarat, along with global promotion of the state's Buddhist circuit sites. (ANI)

