Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced that the party will contest all seats in the upcoming Municipal Corporation polls in Maharashtra.

"We will contest all seats, why not... We had a detailed discussion over candidates' selection, preparations underway...," the AIMIM chief said while addressing the media here.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Owaisi is on a two-day tour of Aurangabad.

The state's civic polls are to be held later this year and early next year. During these polls, the three-corporator-per-prabhag system will be implemented in each civic body, other than Mumbai.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari issued an ordinance amending the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act in view of the Covid crisis in municipal corporation areas. Under the amendment, applicable to all civic bodies in Maharashtra barring Mumbai, each prabhag or panel will now elect three corporators.

However, in Mumbai, the "one ward, one corporator" system will continue to be implemented. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)