Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): Air Asia Ranchi to Chennai flight was directed to Bhubaneswar due to a medical emergency on Sunday evening.

Bhubaneswar airport director Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria told ANI, "Air Asia Ranchi to Chennai flight was directed to Bhubaneswar due to a medical emergency. A critically ill patient was transferred to Captain Hospital in the city."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi COVID-19 Review Meeting: Prime Minister Instructs Officials to Ensure Adequate Health Infrastructure, Maintain Coordination With States.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)