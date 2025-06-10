New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Tuesday felicitated NCC cadets who successfully summited Mt Everest as part of the NCC's third Everest Expedition.

According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), ten cadets -- five boys and five girls -- reached the summit of Mt Everest on May 18.

Also Read | 'Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan': BJP Fields Union Ministers, CMs, Senior Party Leaders to Highlight 11 Years of PM Narendra Modi-Led Government.

In a post on X, the IAF stated, "Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, met and felicitated NCC cadets who successfully summited Mt Everest on 18 May 2025, as part of NCC's third Everest Expedition. Flagged off by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri on 03 April 2025, the success of this expedition represents courage, resilience, and the adventurous spirit of India's youth. Ten cadets -- five boys and five girls, all novice climbers, trained rigorously to achieve a 100% summit success rate, earning praise from Sherpas and international climbers alike."

Earlier in the day, Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh interacted via video conference with Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla, who is set to embark on the Axiom-4 space mission, an official statement from the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

Also Read | 'We'll Work Multifold to Build on a Decade of Progress': Manohar Lal Khattar on Narendra Modi Government's Vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Air Chief Marshal Singh extended wishes to Group Captain Shukla, who will be India's second astronaut to go to space since 1984.

In a post on X, the IAF said, "As Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla prepares to embark on the Axiom-4 space mission tomorrow, Chief of the Air Staff and all Air Warriors of IAF wish him and the entire crew of Axiom-4 all the best for a safe and successful trip to the International Space Station. This will add a new chapter to the Indian Space Odyssey."

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is part of Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission (Ax-4), marking a historic moment for India's space collaboration with NASA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)