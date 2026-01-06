New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Air India Express Managing Director and CEO Aloke Singh described 2025 as the "most transformative year yet" for the low-cost carrier, highlighting significant fleet expansion, network growth, and operational improvements in his year-end message to employees.

In a heartfelt note shared with staff, Singh reflected on the airline's progress, emphasising a "step-change" in fleet and network capabilities, and emphasising consistency, safety, and guest care as priorities for the future.

Also Read | Long Weekends in January 2026: Know When the 2nd Major Long Weekend Holiday Is This Month and Popular Destinations To Visit During Holiday Window.

The carrier surpassed the 100-aircraft milestone during the year, inducting its first retrofitted Boeing 737 MAX featuring upgraded seats and in-seat power, as well as the first Airbus A321neo from a batch of 16 A320-family aircraft transferred from parent Air India.

On the network front, Air India Express added 12 new destinations across India and international routes in 2025, becoming the first airline to operate scheduled services from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, marking its entry into the second commercial airport serving the National Capital Region, alongside Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Also Read | Did Uttar Pradesh Police Bust Sex Racket Operating Under Temple in Gorakhpur? Old Video of Mumbai Police Conducting Raid at Dance Bar in Andheri Shared With Misleading Claim.

The year concluded on a high note with two key milestones: the induction of the airline's first line-fit Boeing 737 MAX, a factory-fresh aircraft customised to Air India Express specifications, delivered in late December and the addition of the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to its route map, following the airport's commercial launch on December 25, 2025.

Singh also noted increased brand visibility through a new marketing campaign across social and print media, which has driven strong engagement and positive feedback. The airline continued its community outreach by participating in cultural events like the Hornbill Festival in Kohima and the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Operationally, the carrier reported positive trends in key metrics, including Net Promoter Score (NPS), on-time performance, load factors, unit costs, and revenues, which it attributed to cross-organisational teamwork.

Looking ahead, Singh noted that the foundation is now set with a modern fleet in which new-generation aircraft account for two-thirds of operations, a balanced domestic-international network, and a product tailored to younger travellers in the leisure, business, and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) segments.

He stressed the importance of consistency, safety as the "non-negotiable bedrock," guest care, and cost discipline to meet stakeholder expectations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)