Mumbai, January 6: The start of 2026 is proving to be exceptionally favourable for travellers and professionals in India alike, with January offering two significant long weekend opportunities. People are looking online to know how many long weekends there are in January 2026. While many across the country are currently wrapping up an extended four-day New Year break, several are eagerly awaiting the second major holiday window, which is approaching toward the end of the month, centred around Republic Day 2026 (R-Day) on Monday, January 26.

Notably, these January calendar alignments have triggered a surge in early-year domestic tourism, as citizens look to leverage gazetted holidays and restricted leave options to secure extended time off without significant depletion of their annual leave balance. So, how many long weekend holidays are there in the first month of the New Year? Scroll below to know more. Holiday Calendar 2026: Month-Wise List of Public Holidays in India and Long Weekends.

The Republic Day Weekend (January 24 to January 26)

After the four-day New Year break, the most prominent break or long weekend holiday this month is the Republic Day weekend. As January 26 (Republic Day) falls on a Monday, it creates a natural three-day holiday (Saturday to Monday) for most government and private sector employees. It is worth noting that Saturday, January 24, is the second Saturday of the month, while Sunday is a weekend holiday. These, clubbed with the Republic Day holiday, make a long weekend for people looking to travel or take a short trip.

Complete List of Bank Holidays and Dates in January 2026

Date: Holiday: City/Cities: January 1 New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong January 2 New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi Aizawl, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram January 3 Birthday of Hazrat Ali Kanpur and Lucknow January 12 Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda Kolkata January 14 Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Itanagar January 15 Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad and Vijayawada January 16 Thiruvalluvar Day Chennai January 17 Uzhavar Thirunal Chennai January 23 Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami Agartala, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata January 26 Republic Day Across all cities in India

Additionally, for those looking to extend the break further, Friday, January 23, marks Vasant Panchami (Saraswati Puja). In several states, the RBI has declared January 23 as a holiday. Travellers can use this opportunity to plan a four-day escape beginning Friday. Popular destinations for the four-day long weekend include the desert circuits of Rajasthan, the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, and heritage sites in Karnataka's Hampi, where the winter weather remains ideal for sightseeing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).