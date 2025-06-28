New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Air India SATS Services (AISATS) has expressed regret and taken disciplinary action against four senior employees, asking them to resign following a viral video showing its employees dancing and celebrating at the office, allegedly after the fatal Air India AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.

The incident has drawn significant attention, with the company subsequently issuing a statement to address the matter. A video recently went viral on social media, showing AISATS employees partying in the workplace. However, the date has not been specified; it might have been shot days after the Air India AI 171 crash.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Parliamentary Committee to Visit Pahalgam Terror Attack Site; Meetings Scheduled With Top Officials.

On Friday, AISATS released a statement that said, "At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video. The behaviour does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability."

The AISATS spokesperson further stated, "Firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability." This decisive action underscores the company's dedication to maintaining high standards of conduct within its workforce.

Also Read | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Announces 42-Metre Statue of His Mentor Anand Dighe in Thane City.

According to sources, four senior employees of Air India's airport gateway services provider, AISATS, have been told to resign after a video showing employees partying in the workplace went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Lab in New Delhi, is currently working intensively to examine data retrieved from the black boxes of Air India Flight AI-171, which crashed in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

The crash occurred on June 12, when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)