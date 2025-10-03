New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Air Marshal Hardeep Bains has taken over as Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel on October 1, according to an official press from the Ministry of Defence.

He has taken over from Air Marshal SK Vidhate, who superannuated from the Indian Air Force (IAF) on September 30, after completion of 38 years of illustrious service to the nation.

According to the release, Air Marshal Hardeep Bains was commissioned in the fighter stream of the Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force on December 19, 1987. He is a cat 'A' qualified flying instructor with over 5000 hours of accident free flying.

In a career spanning over 38 years, Air Marshal Bains, an alumnus of National War College, South Africa and National Defence College, Israel has held various key field and staff appointments.

Prior to his present appointment, he was the Commandant of National Defence College, New Delhi.

In recognition for his meritorious services, he was awarded with Vishisht Seva Medal in 2012, and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2015 by the President of India.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats assumed charge as the Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), succeeding Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, on October 1. He took over at a significant juncture when NCC, the world's largest uniformed youth organisation, is expanding its cadet strength to 20 lakhs across 28 States and 8 Union Territories.

With its motto of Unity and Discipline, NCC is evolving in step with Viksit Bharat@2047, integrating innovation, digital skills and global awareness with its traditional focus on character building and patriotism.

Commissioned into the 19 KUMAON Regiment of the Indian Army on December 17, 1988, Lt Gen Virendra Vats brings with him 37 years of distinguished service. He has served in challenging Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism environments, and held key appointments in Arunachal Pradesh, the Kashmir Valley, and Army Headquarters.

He also commanded an Infantry Brigade under the United Nations mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Prior to this appointment, he was the Commandant at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and the National Defence College, New Delhi, Lt Gen Virendra Vats brings a wealth of operational and leadership experience. His expertise and vision are expected to steer the NCC with renewed vigour, further enhancing its role in shaping disciplined, responsible and future-ready youth for the nation. (ANI)

