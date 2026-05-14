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Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 14, 2026

Gold prices in Dubai remained steady to slightly higher on Thursday, May 14, 2026, as investors continued to seek safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 14, in AED, USD and INR.

By Kabir | Published: May 14, 2026 11:04 AM IST
Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 14, 2026
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Gold prices in Dubai remained steady to slightly higher on Thursday, May 14, 2026, as investors continued to seek safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. International bullion prices stayed supported by a weaker US dollar and expectations that major central banks may maintain a cautious policy stance in the coming months. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 14, in AED, USD and INR.

Market sentiment remained watchful ahead of fresh inflation data and global economic indicators that could influence interest rate expectations. Analysts noted that continued volatility in crude oil markets and currency movements may keep gold prices supported in the near term. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 13, 2026

Retail demand across the UAE remained healthy, particularly for jewellery purchases and investment buying. Traders expect Dubai gold rates to move within a limited range unless major global developments trigger stronger price swings. Gold, Silver Import Duty Hike: India Raises Tariffs on Precious Metals to 15% To Curb Overseas Purchases and Support Rupee.

Dubai Gold Price Today, May 14, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR)
24K 1 Gram 560.00 152.50 14,450
24K 10 Grams 5,600.00 1,525.00 1,44,500
24K 1 Tola 6,550.00 1,782.00 1,68,500
22K 1 Gram 519.00 141.30 13,400
22K 10 Grams 5,190.00 1,413.00 1,34,000
22K 1 Tola 6,070.00 1,652.00 1,55,500
21K 1 Gram 498.00 135.70 12,850
21K 10 Grams 4,980.00 1,357.00 1,28,500
21K 1 Tola 5,810.00 1,582.00 1,49,500
18K 1 Gram 428.00 116.50 11,050
18K 10 Grams 4,280.00 1,165.00 1,10,500
18K 1 Tola 5,000.00 1,362.00 1,28,500

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global markets remaining cautious, Dubai gold prices are expected to stay firm with mild fluctuations in the near term. Buyers are advised to monitor live bullion rates and compare retailer prices before making purchases.

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TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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