Bihar Road Accident: 3 Killed After Speeding Truck Collides With Auto-Rickshaw on NH-531 in Saran

Patna, May 14: A tragic road accident claimed three lives after a head-on collision between a speeding truck and an auto-rickshaw on NH-531 within the jurisdiction of Daudpur Police Station in Bihar's Saran district on Thursday. The accident occurred near Purab Sonia Bridge at around 5:00 a.m. As of now, the identities of the deceased have not been confirmed. According to the initial investigation, three individuals, including the auto-rickshaw driver, were travelling from Chhapra towards Ekma when a truck coming at high speed from the direction of Siwan rammed into the vehicle.

The collision was so intense that the auto-rickshaw was completely mangled, leaving the occupants critically injured. Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre in Ekma. One of the victims died on the way to the hospital. Due to their critical condition, the other two victims were referred to the Sadar Hospital in Chhapra, where both later succumbed to their injuries. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 6 Killed, Including Constable, After Speeding Car Crashes Into Lorry Near Police Checkpoint in Tiruppur (Watch Video).

Police have seized both the truck and the damaged auto-rickshaw and initiated an investigation into the incident. Local residents reported finding musical instruments inside the auto-rickshaw, leading to speculation that the victims may have been associated with a cultural or musical troupe. However, authorities are verifying all aspects before confirming any details.

Despite the auto-rickshaw being CNG-powered, it did not catch fire or explode -- a factor that may have prevented an even more catastrophic outcome. An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of rash and negligent driving against the errant truck driver in Daudpur police station, and raids are on to nab him. He is absconding soon after the fatal accident. Training Aircraft Crashes Near Baramati Airport in Pune Shortly After Takeoff, Probe Underway.

The district police kept the bodies in the mortuary and are making efforts to identify them and inform their family members about the tragic accident. This accident has once again raised concerns about how unsafe roads are in Bihar, especially when driving at night or in the early morning hours.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).