New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor SYSM PVSM AVSM VM took charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force, on Thursday, according to an official release by the Ministry of Defence.

The Air Marshal graduated from the National Defence Academy in December 1985 and was commissioned in the Indian Air Force in the fighter stream of the Flying Branch on December 6, 1986. He is an experienced fighter pilot, a Qualified Flying Instructor and a Fighter Combat Leader.

During his distinguished flying career, he has flown all variants of the MiG-21 and the MiG-29 and has accumulated over 3400 hours of flying experience on a variety of combat and trainer aircraft, the release stated.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College, the Air Marshal has rendered more than 39 years of illustrious service and has held a wide spectrum of command, operational, instructional and staff appointments. His operational tenures include Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron in the Central Sector, Station Commander of a flying base in the Western Sector and Air Officer Commanding of a premier air base.

According to the release, Air Marshal Kapoor's instructional appointments include Chief Instructor (Flying) at the Air Force Academy and Directing Staff at the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. During his tenure at the Air Force Academy, the Air Officer was instrumental in the induction and operationalisation of the PC-7 Mk lI aircraft in the Indian Air Force.

The Air Marshal has also undertaken diplomatic assignment as Defence Attache to Pakistan. His key staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Strategy) at Air Headquarters, Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command, Senior Air Staff Officer at Headquarters Central Air Command and Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel at Air Headquarters.

Prior to assuming charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, the Air Marshal served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and thereafter as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command.

In recognition of his exemplary and distinguished service to the nation, the Air Marshal has been awarded the Vavu Sena Medal in 2008, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022, and the Presidential Awards of Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Sarvottam Yudh Seva Meda in 2025, the release stated.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor takes over as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff from Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari SYSM PVSM AVSM VM who superannuated after 40 years of glorious and distinguished service to the nation. (ANI)

