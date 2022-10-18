New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 17.5 degrees Celsius, even as the air quality stayed in the poor category.

The city recorded a relative humidity of 85 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday was also recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum stood at 32.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The MeT Office has forecast mainly clear sky later in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality remained poor for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

No improvement is likely in the next six days, forecasting agencies said here on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

